Village Homes | West Fort Worth

Village Homes is excited to announce its new home development, Overlook, in west Fort Worth opening this weekend.

Overlook offers new home options for empty nesters, young professionals and families who desire to live in a gated community within a short distance of Lake Worth and the best central Fort Worth has to offer. With low maintenance townhomes and single family one-story and two-story plans, there is something for everyone in Overlook.

“Great neighborhoods consist of street trees, pedestrian friendly layouts, front porches, great architecture, and, most importantly, residents who appreciate these details. We look forward to bringing Overlook to life and adding another great neighborhood to Fort Worth,” states Village Homes’ President, Michael Dike. Along with front porches, walkability will be a hallmark feature of the community, as local business and restaurants are located outside the northern edge of the gated community. Within the gates, residents will enjoy amenities such as a walking path and community green space.

Presale and under construction new home opportunities are now available. Townhomes begin in the 260’s and single-family homes start in the mid 300’s. Homes will range in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,800 square feet and feature affordability, great design style and a location that cannot be beat. Tour the neighborhood, reserve a building site, and learn about Overlook homes by visiting the sales center located near 820W and Quebec Street at 6632 Windfall Drive,76135, Sunday, March 28 from 12 to 5 p.m. and daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, contact sales Professional Jyoti Banipal at 972-589-7026 or visit www.homesofcharacter.com.