Homes

Arlington Board of Realtors

By Dixon Holman, Chairman, Arlington Board of Realtors

Don’t be afraid of home maintenance

A common reason for many people to rent rather than buy is home maintenance. When the roof leaks or the air conditioner stops working, they like knowing they can call the landlord or property manager to remedy the situation.

Yes, maintenance is an ongoing part of homeownership and can be expensive and frustrating. Problems will arise—even in new construction. But many problems can be avoided, or at least resolved on your schedule, by following a regular maintenance schedule.

Take it from the top

Every house is different, but here’s a basic list of things you should do periodically to protect your investment:

Your efforts will pay off

Deferring repairs and maintenance will catch up to you eventually. If you end up selling your house, you’ll have to do the work anyway or accept a lower price to compensate for the house’s condition. Even if you never sell, large problems will surface in time that you’ll need to address.

One of the best things about homeownership is that your investment typically appreciates over time. In order to support that appreciation, though, the home must be well-maintained.

Home maintenance is like a trip to the dentist – not many of us look forward to it, but it’s necessary, it pays off, and not doing it will definitely cost you in the long run. Protect your biggest asset by diligently maintaining your home.

I invite you to visit ArlingtonRealtor.com.

  Comments  

Homes

Arlington Board of Realtors

February 28, 2021 12:00 AM

Homes

Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

February 28, 2021 12:00 AM

Homes

Arlington Board of Realtors

February 21, 2021 12:00 AM

Homes

Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

February 21, 2021 12:00 AM

Homes

Ladera at Tavolo Park | South Fort Worth

February 21, 2021 12:00 AM

Homes

Arlington Board of Realtors

February 14, 2021 12:00 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service