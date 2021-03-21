Village Homes | Aledo ISD

Homes
Village Homes announces the grand opening of their newest Aledo ISD community, The Reserves at Trinity. Featuring a variety of homesite sizes and homes designed with the lasting style and value Village Homes has been known for since its founding in 1996, The Reserves at Trinity offers homeowners the best of the big city experience in the small town, private and serene community of Willow Park. Neighborhood amenities include walking trails, pool, bocce ball court, tennis courts, outdoor grills, and cabanas all within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment in The Shops at Willow Park, making this unique community unlike any other in Parker County. Village Homes features a variety of homesite sizes and home styles ranging in size from 1,768 to over 3,000 square feet, offering one-story and two-story floor plans and two to four garages. Homes begin in the $370’s and are available to be built on the homesite of one’s choice. Two, soon to be completed homes are also available and ready to tour. Visitors are invited to tour Village Homes’ model home located at 205 East Furlong, 76087 Sunday, March 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. To find the Reserves at Trinity, take I-30 west, merge onto I 20 West, exit 415 toward Mikus Road, stay on the access road for .6 miles, turn right at Shops Boulevard, turn right onto Bridge Street, left onto Meadow Place Drive, and welcome to the Reserves at Trinity. For additional information about grand opening incentives and how one can buy or build a Village Home in the Reserves at Trinity, contact Wendy Jones at 817-657-6134 or visit www.homesofcharacter.com.
