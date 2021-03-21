Village Homes | Aledo ISD

Read Next

Ladera at Tavolo Park is now selling in the highly successful master planned community of Tavolo Park. “We are so excited about the interest we’ve received in Ladera at Tavolo,” says Steve Delin, President of Integrity Residential Group, which is the developer and builder of the active adult community. “As we complete construction of streets, we are eager to begin construction of homes and exciting amenities very soon.” More than just a new home, Ladera at Tavolo Park will come with a new lifestyle.

Whether it is the coffee group, foodie club, bunco group, poker nights, pickleball games, trail walking club or just hanging out with their newest best friends, the residents of Ladera at Tavolo Park will be able to take advantage of Tavolo Park community amenities as well as exclusive facilities and activities for the Ladera residents. Ladera Life is anchored by The Hub, our community activity center, which will include gathering spaces, wine lockers, an exercise facility, pool, fire pit, pickle ball courts, an event lawn and dog park. Phase 2 will include a Putting Green and The Shack, a rustic back porch hangout for games, cards, and relaxation. While the amenities can match those of larger active adult communities, what truly sets Ladera at Tavolo Park apart is the tight-knit community of people that live within its gates.