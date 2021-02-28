Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Andrea Halbach and Jayne Landers with Burt • Ladner Real Estate present the Montserrat home at 9449 Sagrada Park. The home is located in a cul-de-sac and across from a private park with walking trails and tennis court. Backing to a hillside, there is no possibility of neighbors building in front of or behind the property.

Totally remodeled in 2018 by Braswell Homes, no detail was overlooked. With hardwood floors throughout and a soft color palette, the home has a very current feel. Large windows, French doors, and glass sliders provide an abundance of natural light.

The spacious downstairs living room opens to the kitchen and breakfast area. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, with huge quartz island and high-end built-in appliances. Every possible amenity is included. Large sliding glass doors open from the living area to a covered patio with fireplace and built-in grill. Beyond lies a terraced yard, sparkling pool and spa, and a putting green. The entire backyard is covered with artificial turf, making it virtually maintenance free. The pool and landscaping was added in 2018.

The home features four bedrooms and five baths in the main house, plus a separate casita. The casita, with full bathroom, walk-in closet, and built-in desk, is located across a courtyard with fireplace. The courtyard is the highlight of the property. The primary bedroom is spacious, including a sitting area, built- in desk and two walk-in closets. The en suite bathroom features marble floors, separate shower, and jetted tub.

Located downstairs is another bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet, which would make a great home office as well. Upstairs, are a loft and a large game room with balcony overlooking the park. Two additional bedrooms with private baths and walk-in closets complete the second floor.

The home has a circular driveway and four attached garages. Per the Tarrant County Appraisal District, the home has 5,704 square feet.

For additional information or a private showing, contact Halbach at andrea@burtladner.com or Landers at jayne@burtladner.com.