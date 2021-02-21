Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate announces her newest listing located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community. Situated on the Mira Vista golf course, the inviting white brick traditional is nestled on a treed lot with rear entry drive.

Arriving at the home, one immediately appreciates the mature shade trees and lush landscaping. Through an arched entry, guests are impressed by the hardwood floors that unify the formal entertaining areas. Opposite from the spacious formal dining room lies an elegant formal living room with built-in shelving, and an abundance of natural light streaming in from a wall-of-windows showcasing plantation-style shutters.

Cooking is a dream in the gourmet kitchen with sparkling granite countertops, stacked double ovens, abundant storage, and a large island. Unwind while preparing meals with an attached butler’s pantry featuring a built-in wine refrigerator, ice maker, and glass cabinetry. Adjoining the kitchen and breakfast room, a casual living room features a crackling gas fireplace, built-in shelving, and picturesque wall of French doors offering views of the outdoor gardens and golf course beyond.

A sun-filled master suite is complete with a relaxing sitting area, direct access to back patio, and a relaxing spa-like master bathroom with soothing jetted tub, dual vanities, and tiled shower. Additionally, there is a guest bathroom primarily used as the pool bath.

Upstairs, three guest bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a large living area with attached sitting area aligning a wall providing views of the golf course and beyond.

Outside, spend summers in the serenity of a backyard oasis with dual patios next to the shimmering pool with spa, and landscaped side grounds.

For more information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.