Ranches at Hamilton Ridge | Pre-Construction Grand Opening Sale

Lone Star Land Partners announces their newest land buying opportunity, Ranches at Hamilton Ridge, being brought to market for the first time on Saturday and Sunday, February 20th and 21st, during the pre-construction grand opening sale. Buy a new barndominium shell* and 10 plus acres, for only $119,900.

This is an opportunity to start experiencing that pure Texas Hill Country lifestyle, with breathtaking, panoramic 25-mile Hill Country views, a gated entrance, private roads, electric, wildlife exempt taxes, and so much more, that make moving from the big city to the peaceful Texas Hill Country, a simple and easy transition.

Plus, Hamilton Ridge offers a prime centralized location between Fort Worth and Austin, while still being within minutes of everyday essentials in Hamilton, Texas. The vibrant square of Hamilton is a town full of art galleries, wineries, local cuisine, unique shopping, and historic museums. With nearly 60 acres of city park land, a new homesite at Hamilton Ridge will be close to premier water recreation, fishing, boating, hiking trails and more on the areas many city parks and nearby creeks, rivers, and lakes.

Better yet, downtown Fort Worth and the music-driven city of Austin are an easy 90-minute and two-hour drive respectively from Hamilton Ridge, so running into the big city to catch a live show, explore its variety of fine dining restaurants, or cheering on a favorite local sports team is fun and convenient.

Build now or build later and enjoy the freedom to select one’s own builder to create the new country home of one’s dreams. Excellent land financing is also available, so it has never been easier or more affordable to own property than right now. The best part about purchasing property at Hamilton Ridge is the peace of mind one can experience from working with a company that is backed by over 50 years of experience in the land development business. The friendly sales team will guide one seamlessly through the purchase from start to finish.

Contact the sales team at the Ranches at Hamilton Ridge today at 877-333-9413 to schedule a visit (shown by private appointment only, following safe COVID-19 procedures). Learn more online at www.HamiltonRidgeTX.com.







*Price includes discount. Barndominium offer exclusive to Lone Star Land Partners customers only through builder selected by Lone Star. Price is for a completed, dried-in, 1,000 square foot barndo shell to be built on 10+ acres at the Ranches at Hamilton Ridge. An Equal Housing Opportunity.