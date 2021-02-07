Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents her newest listing located at 4424 Mike Lane, in the well-established Ridgeview Addition. With easy access to entertainment and shopping, this one-of-a-kind mid-century home offers approximately 3,199 square feet of open living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Upon entry, one will enter the impressive two-story foyer and feel welcomed by the neutral colors and contemporary wood look ceramic tiles, throughout much of the home. Right off the entry, is a great family room with vaulted ceiling, built-in wet bar, wood burning fireplace and access to a separate patio. Just around the corner, an open kitchen concept showcasing all stainless-steel appliances including double ovens, granite countertops, oversized kitchen island with plenty of storage and a breakfast bar for even more counter space and additional storage. The dining area is open to kitchen where cooking, dining, entertaining can all take place, including direct access to the back patio, making it the perfect home for entertaining or relaxing.

The primary suite located on the main level features vaulted ceilings, large expansive bathroom with sperate shower, garden tub, dual sinks, and access to a separate patio. An additional bedroom downstairs makes for a perfect guest suite, a designated home office, or study. The second level is an open loft landing, directing one to the secondary bedrooms with spacious closets and sharing a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

This property is the quintessential mid-century classic with design elements back on trend and offering many areas of inside-outside living, with sliding doors and expansive windows bringing the outside in. Rear entry garage with access gate and plenty of parking.

The home is open Sunday, February 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information about this classic home, or to schedule a showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.