Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Lynette Jensen and Paige Ewert with Burt • Ladner Real Estate present the luxurious home situated in 76109. Located at 3813 Glenwood Drive, the ranch-style home is built on one level and has been thoughtfully updated in late 2020. Located in the Tanglewood subdivision, the four-bedroom, three-and- one-half bath home boasts vaulted ceilings, gated entry, private study, and a wall-of-windows overlooking the backyard.

The warm front porch welcomes one and opens to a large entry that is flanked by a formal dining room, television/game room and main living space. The open living areas overlook the tranquil and private backyard with a wall-of-windows that highlight the mature and easy to maintain landscaping.

The light and bright kitchen boasts industrial stainless-steel countertops, newly installed gas range with hood, built-in refrigerator, large center island and double ovens.

A wide hallway and double doors greet one as one meander into the generously sized primary suite and fully updated master bathroom. Freshly updated, it boasts a separate soaking tub, stand-alone shower and double sinks with custom cabinets and matching double mirrors. The large master closet is complete with useful built-ins and offers an organized space to store personal items in one place.

The home offers a flexible floor plan with the split/separate fourth bedroom having its own full bathroom and entry/outdoor access. The full-size laundry room is off the kitchen with a redesigned half bath. There are hardwoods throughout. The home is stylish and scenic and is not to be missed.

The home is priced $994,500. Contact Jensen or Ewert at 817-253-1866 or 972-358-8901, respectively, for a private tour.