Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

Pamela Beavers of Moore Real Estate announces her newest listing at 6300 Tavolo Parkway conveniently located in the heart of southwest Fort Worth’s newest community, Tavolo Park.

Upon entry one will find soaring 13-foot ceilings and an abundance of natural light. The three-bedroom, two-and-one-half bath, two car-garage open concept home is styled after the 550 model home by Highland Homes and features 2,297 square feet of spacious living. The bright single-story home sits on a premium corner lot and is perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

The painted brick custom home has a split floor plan with a secluded and extended owners suite offering dual vanities, large shower, garden tub and expansive closet. The wide-open extended and enhanced kitchen is a chef’s dream with an over-sized-island that seats four comfortably. The kitchen includes generous storage, farm sink, and gas cooktop.

No expense was spared for the home with its plantation shutters, upgraded floors, ceramic wood tile, quartz counters, and alarm system with cameras. A built-in hutch with wine racks is designed for an elegant formal dining experience. To complete the home is a media room and office. Enjoy outdoor living with an over-sized patio large enough for a table, chairs, and grill.

As a resident of Tavolo Park, one will have exclusive access to the massive recreation center, which is near the home. There are trails and park areas throughout the community. Tavolo Park is two minutes away from Chisholm Trail putting all of Fort Worth within easy reach.

An electronics package consisting of 65-inch and 75-inch mounted televisions and an appliance package which includes a refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included. The property, including electronics and appliances are only one year old.

The home is open Sunday, January 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information call Beavers at 361-549-6107 or visit www.MooreForSale.com.