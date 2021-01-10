Moore Real Estate | Downtown Fort Worth

The penthouse at 500 Throckmorton Street, Unit #3503 is an opportunity to live high above the city with endless views in the heart of downtown Fort Worth at The Tower. Upon entering the secured entrance, The Tower creates a lasting first impression featuring sleek marble and beautiful art that leads to the 24/7 concierge desk.

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents the unfinished penthouse on the 35th floor that features high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and four balconies all showcasing stunning views. The opportunities are endless in the one-of-a-kind penthouse. The space features over 3,400 square feet with four deeded parking spaces. The many balconies provide the most sought-after views of Sundance Square, perfect for an evening of entertaining or relaxation. Bring one’s imagination to build one’s dream space at the top of the city.

Panoramic windows span the entire exterior of the unit showering stunning natural light and urban views throughout. The Trinity River, Fort Worth Court House, Bass Hall and all of Sundance Square are at one’s fingertips at this location and so much more. Amenities include access to the rooftop pool area complete with spa, grills, grass and sitting areas, full fitness center, owner’s lounge, 24/7 concierge service and more.

The Tower Residences are within proximity to many restaurants, shops, great entertainment and conveniently located to West 7th, Stockyards, Clearfork and the Cultural District. Being at the heart of the city one can skip transportation to get to one’s favorite spot, one of the many joys of living in downtown Fort Worth. Living high above the city is like living on an island in the sky, yet the space can be made one’s own.

For additional information about the unique opportunity or to schedule a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.