Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Ida Duwe-Olsen and Ted Olsen with the Duwe-Olsen Group at Williams Trew Real Estate present this never-before on the market iconic Mediterranean estate. The residence heralds the highest standards in quality, ultimate luxury and privacy.

Experience a graceful lifestyle surrounded by timeless elegance and world-class craftsmanship in Fort Worth. Recognized as the original Walsh estate, the historic residence has been meticulously restored and designed by renowned builder, Doug Brooks, architect Archie Crowe and designer Mary Lee Proctor, to create an extraordinary one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

This sophisticated European villa is located at 2425 Stadium Drive showcasing over 10,000 square feet of absolute perfection. There are five-bedrooms, seven-bathrooms, guest house, basement, several family rooms, cabana, and second-level loggia displaying seemingly endless private views.

The thoughtful layout of the entire residence allows for entertaining to evolve effortlessly and flow from room to room with ease. Extraordinary architectural details complement the modern design and masterful touches revealing hand-painted wallpaper and lacquered walls by artist Joey Lancaster, super-premium marble, hand-painted tile, vintage light fixtures, stunning custom iron and millwork.

The breathtaking great room opens to the dream kitchen boasting twin waterfall wrapped marble islands and top-of-the-line appliances. Walls of steel doors open to the outdoor kitchen displaying serene views of the pool and manicured grounds. The primary suite has one of four fireplaces located on the property, sitting area, and luxurious spa-like bathroom draped in marble.

A true homage to the history of Fort Worth, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of this magnificent legacy. Contact Ida Duwe-Olsen at 817-723-5166 or ida@williamstrew.com for a private tour.