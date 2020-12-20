Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents the impeccably maintained stone and brick home located at 7401 Brightwater Road in Fort Worth. Located in the River Hills II subdivision, the home boasts a spacious 3,689 square foot layout, four bedrooms, three and one-half baths, three living areas and two dining rooms making it the ideal home for entertaining.

Upon entry one will notice the gleaming and rich hand-scraped hardwood floors and neutral colors throughout. Work from home in comfort with the office right off the entryway with French doors and tall windows. Enjoy hosting in the formal dining room with classic wainscoting and a chandelier. Timeless designer touches fill every corner making every moment feel luxurious.

Bring out the inner chef in the stunning gourmet kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line double ovens, six-burner gas range, dual dishwashers, and granite countertops. Looking from the kitchen one can see directly into the spacious breakfast nook and open living room with high ceilings and sparking windows.

Relax right off the living area in the private master suite with vaulted ceiling and bay windows. Enjoy a double-sided fireplace from the comfort of the large, jetted tub seeing into the bedroom. The master bathroom features plenty of space to get ready or wind down from a long day with double vanities and walk-in tiled shower.

Moving upstairs, one is graced with more of the rich hardwood floors continuing up the steps. Off the landing are three additional spacious bedrooms and two baths along with a media room and open game room. Outback, there is a covered patio perfect for grilling and plenty of space for entertaining.

The home is open Sunday, December 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information about the home or for a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.