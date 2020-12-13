Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Corrine Hyman Quast of Williams Trew Real Estate presents the updated home in the heart of Tanglewood at 3209 Chaparral Lane. The 2,733 square foot home not only offers an outstanding location in the heart of Fort Worth but is also great for entertaining. The home includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two living rooms and a two-car garage.

The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining with two spacious living rooms. The kitchen, residing in the heart of the home, has custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, and a gas stovetop. The kitchen opens to the charming breakfast nook and one living room, which has built-in bookcases. The dining room focuses on the fireplace surrounded by built ins.

The master suite is generous in size and includes space for a desk or workout equipment. The master bath has granite counters, double sinks, tub, separate shower and two walk-in closets. The home also features hardwood floors, plantation shutters, crown molding, patio, electric driveway gate and a great backyard.

The home is priced $625,000 and will be open Sunday, December 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. For a private showing or additional information, contact Quast at 817-862-4485 or corrine@williamstrew.com.