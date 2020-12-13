Williams Trew | Downtown Fort Worth

Amanda Massingill and Williams Trew Real Estate present the two-bedroom, two-bath condominium with over 1,100 square feet of living space. Special features include a spacious open floorplan perfect for entertaining, with a formal entry, living and dining with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors. The well-appointed kitchen includes granite countertops, a gas range, stainless-steel appliances, built-in microwave and custom cabinetry. Walls-of-windows and two private balconies make it easy to relax and enjoy the breathtaking views.

The Tower is a full-service luxury building and features a secured gallery entrance with a collection of sculpted artwork and twenty-four-hour concierge and security. The common areas include a complete fitness center with expansive window views overlooking the city and the pool area. An outdoor pool and spa are surrounded by terrace dining, lounging areas, a grilling space and a grass lawn for pets. The parking garage is easily accessible without exposing you to the elements and two deeded parking spaces are included with this unit. Countless restaurants and entertainment venues are just a few steps from one’s front door and make The Tower a great place to live in downtown Fort Worth, just a block from Sundance Square.

500 Throckmorton Street, Unit 2607 is priced $450,000. For more information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Massingill at 817-570-9451. Visit www.williamstrew.com to view more photos and the virtual tour.