Village Homes | Fort Worth

Village Homes, founded locally in 1996, is launching the first of two phases of the community, Overlook, this year. Featuring town homes and single-family homes ranging from approximately 1,600 square feet to 2,800 square feet, new home construction will begin in December 2020. Home prices are estimated to be between $260,000 and $390,000.

Because of this historical perspective and its views of Lake Worth, Overlook became the obvious name for this new neighborhood. Located less than a mile from Lake Worth boat ramps and the new Lake Worth Trail, Overlook is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts while also being perfectly situated less than one minute to NW Loop 820, 15 minutes to downtown Fort Worth and 25 minutes to D/FW Airport.

Front porches will be a standard feature on most plans allowing residents a shaded spot to rest as well as interact with their neighbors. Along with front porches walkability will be a hallmark feature of this community, as local businesses and restaurants are located outside the northern edge of the gated neighborhood. Within the gated community, residents will also enjoy amenities such as a walking path, street trees, and community green space.

“We were attracted by the excellent access this site affords and the nearby amenities, including Lake Worth, The Lake Worth Trail, and nearby restaurants,” states Michael Dike. “Of course, we are also excited to create a great neighborhood from the ground up. Great neighborhoods consist of street trees, pedestrian friendly layouts, front porches, great architecture, and, most importantly, residents who appreciate these details. We look forward to bringing Overlook to life and adding another great neighborhood to Fort Worth.”

For more information about Overlook, contact Village Homes at 817-737-3377 or visit www.homesofcharacter.com.