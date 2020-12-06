Williiams Trew | Fort Worth

Martha Williams and Williams Trew Real Estate present the traditional-style home built in 1939. The home, located in Westover Hills on over half an acre lot is beautifully designed with a modern style that incorporates charm and ease of living in the heart of Westover, one of Fort Worth’s most premiere neighborhoods.

Special features include spacious living room with fireplace, dramatic den with bar that opens on to the patio. Separate dining room, kitchen with breakfast area banquette, powder room and family room downstairs. Upstairs are three bedrooms and four full baths. The master suite has a separate his-and-her bath featuring a shower with a treetop view. There are two patios ideal for outdoor entertaining, a large fenced yard that goes all the way to the back of Westover town hall, an attached two-car garage with great storage rooms and a laundry room.

Off the garage is a complete garage apartment with full bath that could be a fourth bedroom, office or workout room. If looking for an ideal location, traditional charm with mature landscaping and interior with a flair, this is it.

The property is priced $1,650,000. Contact Williams at 817-570.9401 for additional information or to schedule a private showing. To view additional photos or take the virtual tour, visit www.WilliamsTrew.com.