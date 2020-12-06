Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Joseph Berkes of Williams Trew Real Estate presents the private, luxury condominium in the heart of downtown Fort Worth at The Omni Residences, 1300 Throckmorton Street, Unit #2402.

Located within the Omni Hotel, the Residences offer one-of-a-kind living accommodations that are unmatched in the city. Built in 2009, The Omni Residences encompass 84 high-rise condominium units that are connected to the internationally acclaimed hotel. Units range from one to three-bedroom residences with access to a private pool, fitness center, club room, outdoor terraces, full valet services, as well as concierge and hotel amenities. Room service is available from the hotel restaurants and cleaning services are also available. A private phone to the concierge in each unit ensures services are just a phone call away. The Omni Residences are located on the 15th-33rd floors of the building.

The residential entrance to the Omni is located on a private circular drive on Throckmorton Street. Through the lobby doors, the 24/7 concierge greets residents and guests as they enter the building. Located on the 24th floor, luxury and blue Texas skies await in unit #2402. With glass walls and panoramic views of downtown Fort Worth, the 1,645 square foot suite offers low maintenance living in a soft contemporary condominium with a balcony.

Upon entry, step into the open living room and gourmet kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a gas range. The awe-inspiring interior is complete with hardwood floors, decorative lighting, and plenty of natural light. The unit offers two bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom. The elegant master suite boasts a resort-style bathroom that exudes both luxury and relaxation, including walk-in closets, a jetted tub, and a glass-surround shower.

The two-bedroom, two-and-one-half-bathroom high-rise condominium is priced $905,000. The price includes furniture and two premium covered parking spots. For more information or to schedule a private tour, contact Berkes at Joseph@WilliamsTrew.com or 817-570-9453.