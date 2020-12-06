Moore Real Estate | Downtown Fort Worth

Live high above the city with endless breathtaking views in the heart of downtown Fort Worth at The Tower. Upon entering the secured entrance, The Tower creates a lasting first impression featuring sleek marble and art that leads to the 24/7 concierge desk. DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents the spacious and bright condominium on the 32nd floor at 500 Throckmorton Street, unit #3209 with crown molding, floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, and designer touches.

The space features 3,078 square feet with three bedrooms, three baths, two balconies, two spacious livings, a dining area, and five deeded parking spaces. Rich hardwood floors and neutral colors greet one as one enters, feeling at home right in the center of the city. Living is made easy with electric shades throughout, custom closets in every room, with premier built-in shelving for extra storage. Bring out one’s inner chef with ease with top-of-the-line appliances, all while enjoying the sparkling views of downtown and beyond.

The Trinity River, Fort Worth Court House, Bass Hall and all of Sundance Square are at one’s fingertips at this location and so much more. Amenities include access to the rooftop pool area complete with spa, grills, grass and sitting areas, full fitness center, the owner’s lounge, 24-7 concierge service and more. The Tower Residences are within close proximity to many restaurants, shops, great entertainment and conveniently located to West 7th, Stockyards, Clearfork and the Cultural District. Being at the heart of the city one can skip transportation to get to one’s favorite spot, one of the many joys of living in downtown Fort Worth.

For more information about the unique opportunity or to schedule a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.