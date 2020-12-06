Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 4404 Ridgehaven Road is an opportunity in Ridglea to own 1.5 acres on Ridglea Country Club golf course and over 7,500 square feet of privacy. The location is ideal for the unique sprawling ranch-style home that has a touch of contemporary flair.

The home has four spacious bedrooms and five and one-half baths. The three living areas all have fireplaces and a view of the backyard leading to the golf course.

The concept is completely open which is an entertainer’s dream. There are two dining areas tucked amongst the living areas including a large stately formal dining room. The gourmet kitchen has an open concept for everyone to gather. An additional oversized room with mesquite flooring and a bath is located upstairs which could be used as a playroom, office, or art studio.

The massive, all-weather deck leads to the swimming pool and yard. There are six garages, three-car attached, and an additional two-car garage. Above the two-car garage is a large room currently being used as an art studio.

Additional amenities include a landscaped yard with circle drive, sprinkler system, security system, oversized laundry room and mud room.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The property is priced $1,499,000 and will be held open Sunday, December 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information or to schedule a showing on the property contact Suzanne Burt at 817-996-4838, suzanne@burtladner.com, or Laura Ladner at 817-832-4732, laura@burtladner.com.