Encore by David Weekley Homes | Arlington

Encore by David Weekley Homes, the 55 plus active adult division of David Weekley Homes, is leading the way with lifestyle-driven home design in the Dallas-area community of Elements at Viridian. This community gives its residents the freedom to enjoy new experiences, meet new friends and choose from plenty of activities to fit their lifestyle. Whether it is unwinding with neighbors at the clubhouse, getting in a quick workout in the fitness room or lounging by the sparkling pool, there is no shortage of options to enrich one’s life.

Elements at Viridian has final opportunities remaining in Phase 1, which offers two series to choose from, the Signature and Traditional series. Priced from the $360s, the Signature Series offers five one-story homes with second-story options, ranging in size from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet of living space. Age-qualified homebuyers can select from an additional six homes, also offering second-story options, in the Traditional Series, ranging from 2,200 to 3,250 square feet and starting from the $390s. All the homes feature ageless designs, energy-efficient building techniques to help save on energy usage, a front porch and two-car garages. Additional options include three-car garages and walk-up attic storage.

For homebuyers that prefer to skip the build time and start making memories in an Encore home sooner, the community has several quick move-in homes available. These ready soon homes feature open floor plans and design options selected by David Weekley’s professional design consultants.

At the heart of the community, the newly opened Magnolia Lifestyle Center provides a place to relax, say fit and socialize. The center is equipped with bocce and pickleball courts, a fitness center, infinity pool, demonstration kitchen, miles of trails, fire pits and a terrace. And, the full-time lifestyle director keeps a calendar full of activities designed to fit every lifestyle. In addition, homeowners have access to all the master-planned community amenities, including the Viridian Lake Club, the River Legacy trail system, parks and gardens, with local shopping and dining nearby. Residents also enjoy lawn maintenance included with HOA dues.

David Weekley Homes is currently building in 26 communities in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, including Elements at Viridian, and has five new communities coming soon. These EnergySaver™ homes are built utilizing the latest in energy-efficient building techniques, and are backed by the Environments For Living® program’s heating and cooling energy usage guarantee. In Dallas/Ft. Worth, a David Weekley home has a HERS rating of 58, which means it is 42 percent more energy efficient than a home built in 2006.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Learn more about Encore by David Weekley homes in Arlington by contacting 214-442-0697 or by visiting www.davidweekleyhomes.com.