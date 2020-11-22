Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Joseph Berkes of Williams Trew Real Estate presents the custom, cul-de-sac home in the privately guarded community of La Cantera. 8916 Ladera Court sits on an expansive 1.2 acres, boasts 6,450 square feet, and is gilded with blue Texas sky.

Built in 2016, the home is set back upon a circular driveway. Double doors lead into a welcoming, two-story front hall that is anchored by a curved staircase. The adjacent private study features coffered ceilings and a built-in desk, paired with library shelves. Across from the study, the dining room is designed for entertaining with a recessed buffet and a walk-though butler’s pantry leading to the kitchen. Polished hardwood floors lead into the great room. With floor-to-ceiling windows, western light flows across the sprawling backyard and into the heart of the home. The welcoming architecture and bright aesthetic of the living room set the tone for the clean, vibrant design of the home.

Open to the living room, the gourmet kitchen is complete with a center island, farmhouse sink, breakfast area, walk-in pantry, coffee bar, and top-of-the-line appliances. Just beyond the open living room lies the patio and outdoor kitchen, complete with grill, wet bar, and dining area. The gated, resort-style lap pool adds a touch of luxury to the expansive yard. Additional features of the first floor include a guest suite, three-car garage, an oversized utility room, dog bath, and a mud room.

Down the hall from the living room, the impressive master suite maintains privacy and tasteful luxury with trey ceilings, a private seating area, fireplace, private patio, and a five-star marble bathroom. Beyond the bath, his-and-hers closets are beyond compare with custom cabinetry and storage for handbags, shoes, and jewelry.

The main staircase leads to the second-story landing, which overlooks the two-story great room and anchors the upstairs floorplan. Three bedrooms with accompanying bathrooms are upstairs, along with an additional laundry room. The second living area is situated between two bonus rooms. The media room features elevated flooring for movie-screenings along with an accompanying wet bar. Across the way, the home gym has durable rubber flooring and opens to the second-story balcony, perfect for indoor/outdoor workouts and relaxation.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The five-bedroom Fort Worth home is priced at $1,925,000. For more information or to schedule a private tour, contact Joseph Berkes at 817-570-9453.