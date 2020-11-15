Arlington Board of Realtors

Capitalize on Everything Offered to You Through the REALTOR® Benefits Program

For 20 years, as the official member benefits resource of the National Association of REALTORS®, the REALTOR® Benefits Program has offered members significant discounts and time-saving tools on numerous new, innovative, and business-critical resources and opportunities.

In the past year alone, more than 800,000 NAR members have taken advantage of over $63 million worth of program resources – representing roughly one third of the nation’s largest trade association’s membership.

In early August, NAR announced its newest such partnership – with lead verification and qualification firm ReferralExchange. This new relationship secures price cuts on initial set-up fees and ongoing discounts on lead verification services for NAR members. Roughly 16,000 U.S. real estate agents currently use ReferralExchange for referral and lead management purposes.

NAR is hopeful that this REALTOR® Benefits Program opportunity will allow agents to focus more time serving clients and building relationships with the peace of mind knowing their lead verification investments are being maximized.

Current NAR members and customers can also renew their monthly subscription under more favorable REALTOR Benefits® Program terms. Visit nar.realtor/ReferralExchange to learn more!

Benefits offered through the REALTOR Benefits® Program vary widely and are always evolving. Here are a few other options available to you as a member of NAR:

· REALTORS® Insurance Marketplace – This exclusive ‘one-stop’ insurance shopping site provides NAR members with a roster of health and wellness insurance plans and products from top-rated carriers. Within the Marketplace, NAR members can obtain quotes, compare plans, and purchase coverage directly online.

o REALTORS® Insurance Marketplace is administered by SASid, a trusted NAR partner specializing in helping members find insurance plans and products.

· Liberty Mutual – The national insurance provider offers NAR members exclusive and high-quality auto, home, and renters insurance options. Expert advice and special discounted savings of up to 10% are available.

· DocuSign – The global tech company offers exclusive eSignature service opportunities to NAR members, allowing REALTORS® to remotely send and sign contracts and agreements with clients.

o Exclusively for NAR members, a FREE 3-Month Trial is available through NAR’s Right Tools, Right Now Initiative!

o This is two months longer than DocuSign’s traditional free trial period and includes all the features you need to keep the process moving. Sign-up by October 31!

· Dell - NAR members receive exclusive member discounts on select Dell products from Dell’s Consumer and Small Business lines, including:

o Notebooks

o Laptops

o Desktops

o Servers

o Electronics and accessories

· Dell also offers NAR members free U.S. ground shipping and access to additional business benefits, including a free technology consultation with a small business advisor.

So much more is available and always being added to the REALTOR® Benefits Program catalog. Visit https://www.nar.realtor/realtor-benefits-program/alphabetical-list-of-realtor-benefits-program-partners to view all of the dozens of discounts, deals and promotions available to REALTORS® everywhere in the U.S.