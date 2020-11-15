Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Billie Cooke, with Williams Trew Real Estate presents 1400 Montgomery Street located in the Cultural District, and within walking distance to all the major museums and entertainment venues, including Fort Worth’s jewel, Dickie’s Arena.

A traditional 1926 cottage, remodeled in 2004, has charming qualities such as the covered front porch, bookcases on either side of the fireplace, French doors that lead into the formal dining room, plus the petite breakfast room is located nearby with built-ins.

There are three bedrooms, with one perfect for a study or office, with two work areas with computer connections. The original bath has a slipper tub located down the hallway. A nice utility room with second bath, plus shower was added in 2004. The updated kitchen has solid walnut cabinets lined with mahogany laminate along with a gas cook top and nice appliances. A small room off the kitchen has good storage along with a pie pantry common to circa 1920’s.

Speakers and a special cabinet for music, new wiring and plumbing in 2004, security system plus original heart of pine flooring, along with a gated drive and entrance all adds to home’s charm.

The Carriage House C. 1920’s marks the building setback on the property line which the original post on the Southwest corner must be maintained to preserve the building allowance. The much-loved cottage is perfect for an office, or future development for an investor now or in the future.

Call Billie Cooke with Williams Trew at 817-732-8400 for questions or a tour and visit our website at www.williamstrew.com.