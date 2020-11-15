Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Designed by Fort Worth architects Sanguinet and Staats and opening as Western National Bank in 1906, 910 Houston Street is one of Fort Worth’s first concrete skyscrapers. The office building was converted to condominiums in 2005 and unit #501 is a must see.

A 41-foot wall of eight-foot by six-foot windows with treetop and city views greets one as one enters apartment #501 at Houston Place Lofts. Exposed brick walls, an abundance of windows and a totally flexible floorplan make this the perfect urban home. With only four units on the fifth floor, unit #501 has its own door from the elevator hallway to the front door of the home. The condominium comes with two parking spaces just steps from the front door and a private storage space in the basement.

Updates include new Solarban 60 Solar Control Low-E glass in all windows and new a HVAC system with RGF Quad-DM ion generator air purification. Downtown living at its best with Bass Hall, Sundance Square and great restaurants at one’s doorstep. The Trinity Railway Express is just a short walk, making commuting so convenient. No car needed.

