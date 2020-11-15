Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Debbie Hunn and Alana Long , The Urban Group at Williams Trew, present a multi-unit open house Sunday, November 15 at The Tower and The Moderne in Fort Worth Texas.

The Moderne Condos is a new condominium project at 2721 Wingate Street in Linwood Estates. Located just off 7th Street and named Fort Worth’s most walkable community, The Moderne is a half block from Target and just steps to retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and The Trinity Trails.

The Moderne , a 43 unit project features one and two bedroom one-level condominiums. Large outdoor balconies on each unit feature a great covered outdoor living space. The Moderne features an outdoor pool area, dog park and wifi enabled party/ cyber room for work and urban living enjoyment. Residences feature large windows, modern finishes, white quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances with gas cooking, and spacious open floorplans. Prices start in the $260’s to the $420’s.

The Tower, a luxury highrise building located in downtown, is just steps from Sundance Square, business, dining, entertainment and the Trinity Trails. Condominiums featured are two bedrooms unit with custom finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows. The Tower features luxury amenities including a 24/7 front desk lobby concierge, 5th level amenity deck features an outdoor pool/spa, fitness center, outdoor decks, party room, guest suites and dog park.

For additional information or an appointment for a private tour, contact Alana.Long@williamstrew.com, 682-321-2151 or Debbie@Williamstrew.com, 817-994-9659

Register for Sunday funday drawings at each building for local venue gift cards.

Visit www.CondosFortWorth.com for information on condominiums and townhomes in the Fort Worth urban areas.