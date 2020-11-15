Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 4900 Westridge Avenue #3 is in a secluded private gated community in west Fort Worth. It is surrounded by gardens, ponds and overlooks a golf course.

The three-bedroom, three-and one-half baths, two-story residence has approximately 4,500 square feet of living area decorated with exceptional details throughout. The great room is located off the grand entry which has soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace. The massive dining room is situated with onyx floors and decorative lighting for entertaining an array of guests. The kitchen boasts white cabinets, marble counter tops and backsplash, top-of-the-line appliances and has a breakfast area with built-ins.

The master suite is located downstairs. The master bath has marble floors, double vanities, custom closets, top-of-the-line fixtures and separate custom shower and tub. The master bedroom has hardwood floors and a loft office off the master. An additional bedroom with a private bath is located downstairs.

Upstairs is a second living area with a wet bar, fireplace, built-ins and views. A bedroom and bath are located upstairs with a private balcony overlooking the golf course. A casita with a bedroom/living area, kitchen and private bath is separate from the main house. Additional amenities include a separate utility room, three-car garage, security system, and multiple balconies.

priced $1,295,000