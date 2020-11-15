Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Atop a gentle hill in the heart of Westover rests 43 Valley Ridge Road. The commanding red brick, dark shutters, and prominent columns recall the majesty and promise of early American architecture, honoring our country’s ingenuity and design aesthetic. The traditional, formal floor plan provides spacious rooms perfect for entertaining. On the south side of the home is a large formal living room anchored by an elegant fireplace. Just off the living area is a billiard room with wet bar, plus a card room with walls-of-windows looking on to the garden.

The gracious formal dining room can accommodate a large dinner party and connects to the kitchen through a butler’s pantry. The kitchen, with industrial range and vent, is made for a chef. The butcher block island allows for preparatory work with second sink, as well as storage for cookbook collections. There is even a hidden cabinet with television for early-morning coffee and news watching. Completing the first floor is a family room with beamed ceiling and a grand, wood-burning fireplace.

There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms upstairs. The master suite’s windows provide morning sunrise views and colorful, tree-top sunset views. The master bath includes dual sinks, separate shower, and soaking tub. The second bedroom has tree-top views to the west and shares a vintage pink bath with the third bedroom. The fourth bedroom has an en suite bath. The three-car garage also includes a half-bath, large utility room, and an upstairs guest quarters with two bedrooms and bath. Plus, there is a “go” room, perfect for housing sporting gear.

The pool and spa are hidden behind large hedgerows, providing a private, quiet retreat. A large patio offers views to the pool area and an additional sitting area, perfect for dining al fresco, rests under a beautiful arbor. The landscaping on the nearly one-acre lot was carefully executed by Armstrong Berger of Dallas. Their work harmoniously blends the neighboring properties, creating an elegant, timeless design.

This home is exclusively listed by Susanna Gorski Bartolomei of Williams Trew and is priced $3,250,000. For additional information or to schedule a FaceTime showing, visit 43ValleyRidge.WilliamsTrew.com.