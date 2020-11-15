Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents the European inspired home located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s 24-hour guarded, gated, golf course community. Masterfully built in 2013 by John Askew, 6904 Old Homestead Road exhibits timeless elegance, carried seamlessly throughout the home. Offering over 4,700 square feet with four spacious bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, multiple living areas and enclosed balcony overlooking a park like setting.

Upon entry through an iron front door, one is greeted with soaring ceilings and an open staircase next to the grand living area, formal dining and kitchen. The spacious open living area with stone fireplace brings the outside in, with a wall of Northern European doors that frame open at the height of the trees. The striking kitchen with granite counter tops creates the perfect atmosphere to cook, entertain or simply dine in the open concept kitchen. The formal dining area with dramatic arched painted ceiling and chandelier, spotlights dinner parties.

The main level also features a master bedroom and bath retreat, featuring a marble fireplace with four windows ushering in an abundance of light, dual marble vanities, oversized jetted tub and shower. There is also a handsome wood paneled study, a greenhouse, and an elevator to the basement level where a second living area with wet bar, a half bath, and guest suite awaits.

Upstairs features a grand landing with access to two of the additional bedrooms with full bathrooms. The ground level showcases panoramic views of the backyard retreat with easy patio access and surrounded by lush trees, canopying one into an oasis just under one acre.

The home is open Sunday, November 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information about the home or for a private showing call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.