Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Amanda Massingill, Martha Williams and Williams Trew Real Estate present the traditional one-owner home in Lost Creek featuring three bedrooms, two full and one-half baths and over 2,500 square feet of living space. Exceptional detail and character throughout from the inviting front porch to the Saltillo floors. Great floorplan perfect for entertaining with easy access to the formal dining, living room and patio from the kitchen.

The well- appointed kitchen includes a gas cooktop, double oven, large pantry, ample cabinetry, and breakfast room. Spacious family room with woodburning fireplace and wall of built-ins. Many special features including a study with built-ins, plantation shutters and crown molding. Upstairs master suite with large walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower, and jetted tub. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and walk-in attic access are also located upstairs. Spacious covered patio, pool, spa, mature landscaping, and ample space for outdoor entertaining. Separate utility room with built-in cabinets. Two-car garage with side access and long driveway for additional parking.

The home at 11724 Ferndale Lane is priced $389,000 and will be open Sunday, November 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. For additional information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Massingill at 817-570-9451. Visit www.williamstrew.com to view more photos and the virtual tour.