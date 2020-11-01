Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate present the charming brick and stone Tudor home in the gated community of Trinity Heights located at 6682 Trinity Height Boulevard. The 3,689 square foot home includes four bedrooms, three full baths, one half-bath, two spacious living areas, formal dining and a utility. The exterior design stands out with charm and sophistication complimented by established landscaping creating a beautiful setting. The gated front drive with porte-cochere gives the home a larger footprint with added curb-appeal and function.

Entering through the front door the space is open with a spiral staircase leading upstairs and the formal dining with wood beamed ceiling to the right and the formal living with wet bar and expansive storage to the left. The spacious formal dining and living flanked by the entry are elegantly finished with wall lighting. Going further into the home, one will be guided into the main living area with a soaring beamed ceiling and open stone fireplace connecting to the breakfast area and kitchen bar. The gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and refrigerator is accented by stone and granite with expansive cabinet space.

The open floor plan features stone tile, hardwood flooring, and fresh paint and carpet throughout. The primary bedroom suite is spacious featuring sparkling windows and a spa like master bathroom complete with dual sinks, vanities, jetted tub and shower with three closets, one being cedar. Joining the primary bedroom downstairs is an additional bed and bathroom with two additional bedrooms upstairs and a balcony.

The backyard features a gazebo with landscaping throughout, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

The home is open Sunday, November 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information about the home or to schedule a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.