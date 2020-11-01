Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
The home at 4228 Shadow Drive is located on an oversized lot on a cul-de-sac. The four bedroom, three and one-half bath property is a true retreat in Ridglea Hills. The private, multi-level backyard is one’s own secret garden with established landscaping, mature shade trees, stone patios and meandering pathways, a built-in firepit and a charming gardening shed. It is perfect for entertaining and enjoying company.

Indoors include high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows that illuminate the large kitchen and an open main living and dining area. The ample upstairs master features a balcony overlooking the backyard. Two office spaces, one downstairs and one upstairs, make the home as practical as it is peaceful. Enjoy nearby access to the Trinity River trails, Ridglea Country Club and the amenities of Waterside and The Shops at Clearfork. The home is priced $672,000.

Contact Susan Cook at 817-875-0462 for additional information or to schedule a showing.

