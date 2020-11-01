Williams Trew | Aledo ISD

Brittany Jones with Williams Trew Real Estate presents the one-of-a-kind custom home at 1304 Saratoga Court in Stone Creek Farms. The home is in the Aledo ISD. Sitting on 1.155 acres, the builder spared no expense. The custom granite, along with the hardwood floors throughout sets the home apart. The large master suite boasts a walk-in closet including shelving and multiple hanging areas. The master en suite includes a garden tub and a shower built for two.

Work from home in the custom-built home office or entertain guests on the patio with an outdoor kitchen including a built-in gas grill and sink. The spacious game room allows the fun to continue inside.

The one-owner home has a well thought out and functional floor plan that includes a safe room, oversized utility room with extra cabinets and space for a refrigerator or freezer. Storm doors on the front entrance protect and enhance the wooden French doors which are adorned with iron accents and glass. Plantation shutters flank the double paned windows making them both eye appealing as well as energy efficient.

For additional information or to schedule a private showing contact Jones at 817-694-6045.