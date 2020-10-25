Williams Trew | Fort Worth

12716 Villa Milano Drive is in the Bella Flora gated community. The home was built in 2013 by Rendition Homes and has only had one owner. It sits on a spacious lot that is just over an acre in size in the Aledo ISD.

The home is complete with five bedrooms, five full baths and one half-bath. The spacious primary suite is downstairs and has a sitting area that overlooks the backyard. There is also a study and two separate living areas with brilliant windows and incredible natural light. One of these living areas has a built-in safe room. The kitchen has an open concept with a large granite island that is perfect for gatherings. The kitchen also features stainless-steel top-of-the-line appliances and hardwood floors.

The backyard oasis is great for entertaining with an outdoor grill and cooking area, covered patio, pergola, stone fireplace, and relaxing pool. There are four garage spaces, as well as a porte cache that provides additional covered parking. The home utilizes a water filtration system which can be synced to one’s phone to monitor water levels in both tanks.

The home is minutes from the Chisholm Trail, downtown Fort Worth, and activities in Aledo or Granbury. Contact The Phillips Group for more information. Susie Phillips at 817-239-7778 or Austin Phillips at 817-368-1684.