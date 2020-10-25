Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Nancy Lohman and Williams Trew Real Estate showcase 5328 Collinwood Avenue, an adorable one-story classic westside treasure conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has style and charm with its a timeless design and thoughtful updates.

A slightly elevated, well-landscaped lot is the setting for the property and the wide circular driveway is ideal for parking. Step inside and enjoy the warm ambiance in the formal living room with hardwood flooring, crown molding and as a focal point, the fireplace with a traditional mantel. Every room is of generous proportion to accommodate furnishings and there is so much character to be found at every glance.

The spacious family room opens into an informal dining area perfect for entertaining. Adjacent to this space is the kitchen where one will enjoy the newer appliances, granite countertops, glass paned cabinetry, a cozy breakfast bar and convenient utility closet. All windows have been replaced including the sliding glass door to the back patio affording a light bright interior throughout every room.

Relax during the day or entertain at night in the private backyard oasis. With the large open patio constructed with weather resistant decking and a covered gazebo, there is plenty of room for gardening and grilling. The three-season sunroom is another perfect spot for reading or crafting. The treasure has been updated with many thoughtful amenities that include enhanced lighting fixtures, ceramic tile flooring in the bathrooms, kitchen, family room, and the dining area; roof and gutters 2017, HVAC 2019, New PVC sewar line 2020, security system and several energy efficient features. A good-looking shadow box cedar fence and gate has been installed and the interior and exterior boast a recently applied palate of attractive paint.

For a complete list of improvements and or a virtual tour link, contact Lohman at 817-371-1241 or nancy@williamstrew.com, who welcomes the opportunity to schedule a private showing of the property which is priced $435,000.