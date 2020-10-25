Village Homes | Fort Worth

The Addison, named after TCU founder Addison Clark, is a townhome community for those who work or study near downtown and the TCU campus. Designed with the student or young professional in mind, these contemporary homes are perfect for those who desire a lock-and-leave lifestyle in a vibrant and rapidly revitalizing area. Plans feature two and three-story homes with attached two-car garages, open concept living and dining plans and optional outdoor balconies. Walk to shopping and dining on Forest Park, bike to nearby parks and the TCU campus, and enjoy a short five-minute commute to downtown Fort Worth’s dining, shopping and commercial activities. Two-story townhomes are priced starting at $329,900. Visit 2831 Stanley Avenue, 76110 from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, October 25 to tour our showcase home. For more information, contact Margo Presnall at 615-419-8460 and ask about our special offers.

In addition, move-in ready townhome-style condominiums, Oakbend, in southwest Fort Worth offer modern, clean-lined and spacious two-story living near the medical district and close to private high schools, FWAFA, and Mira Vista Country Club. Truly lock-and-leave, all exterior and landscape maintenance is included. Homes feature two-story, three-bedroom homes with attached garages within walking distance to Bellaire Park and local shopping and dining. Oakbend is a must see. Tour our showcase home located at 6301 Oakbend Circle, 76132 Sunday, October 25 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Contact Valrie Eberstein at 214-215-6630 to learn about the newest in easy living in the southwestern corridor of Fort Worth.