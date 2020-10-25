Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

Charlotte Regan of Moore Real Estate presents the home at 7004 Tameron Trail in Quail Ridge Estates. Just off the Chisholm Trail parkway sits the Quail Ridge Estates subdivision featuring well-manicured lawns and mature trees. As one arrives to the home, one is greeted by the inviting curb appeal with pristine landscaping, rich redbrick exterior, and driveway featuring a keypad entry gate.

The comfortable yet elegant one-level home offers a spacious floorplan, hardwood floors and crown molding. As one enters the front door, one is welcomed by the cozy formal living room with stately fireplace. Just off the formal living, the study offers sparkling windows and a statement chandelier with access to the kitchen. The main living area wows one with tall, pitched ceilings and flows effortlessly into the attached dining and kitchen, creating the perfect space to enjoy company. White cabinets and neutral tile are showcased in the spacious kitchen with island for ample storage and counter space.

Wind down in the oversized owner’s suite with trayed ceiling and attached private bath with dual sinks, standalone shower, and garden tub. Enjoy plenty of storage space in the large master closet with built-in shelving. The two generous sized guest rooms offer glossy hardwood floors, roomy closets and share a bathroom. Keep life organized with the spacious utility room featuring wall-to-wall cabinets and space for front load washer and dryer.

Enjoy a crisp fall evening on the back porch overlooking the mature trees and lush backyard. The j-swing driveway and two-car garage allow ample space for multiple vehicles. Enjoy the convenience to schools, shopping, hospitals and the new Clearfork development.

For additional information about the property or to schedule a private showing, call Regan at 817-946-8823 or visit www.mooreforsale.com.