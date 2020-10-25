Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Grapevine

The home at 1850 Johnson Court is situated in the community of Johnson Meadows within proximity to shopping, restaurants, just minutes away from Lake Grapevine and zoned for the Carroll ISD. The home was built by Patrick Gray in 2014 who is widely known for his quality and craftsmanship. One can truly feel like one is walking into a custom-built home.

The home has a layout that is versatile for any homeowner. Once one enters the foyer one is greeted with soaring ceilings throughout the main living areas and fresh light paint colors and fixtures that give this traditional home the right amount of modern touches, the kitchen opens to an eat-in nook and the living room that is centered with a tall stone fireplace to create a cozy feel. The master bedroom, one guest room, two full baths, laundry, and a private office are all on the first level.

Upstairs one will find two bedrooms, two full baths; one which is an en suite, and a large game room situation in between the bedrooms.

There is an outdoor patio that would be great for evening dinners or grilling out in addition to an easily maintainable yard with nice grass space.

The home is priced $565,000. Contact Malorie Nielsen for more information or a private showing at 682-478-9174 or malorie@burtladner.com.