Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Nestled behind a private gate, in a small, exclusive enclave near Westover Hills is 1822 Westover Square. The front courtyard of the home features mature landscaping, gracious Japanese maples, and a relaxing water feature.

Upon entry, one notes the sky-high ceilings, spacious rooms, and warm wood floors. The main living area is anchored by a fireplace and includes built-ins and elegant moldings. The large dining room provides access to a side patio for seamless indoor and outdoor dining. A butler’s pantry with ample storage connects to the impressive eat-in kitchen with storage from floor-to-ceiling and ample counter space, plus island. The walk-in pantry is every at home chef’s dream. The breakfast area opens to a side patio, a perfect location for a grill with easy access to the kitchen and dining room.

The capacious primary bedroom offers views to the garden and an adjacent sitting room, with built-ins, that could easily transition to an office or zoom room. The grand suite also includes dual bathrooms with individual walk-in closets and elegant finishes. On the front of the home is a private guest room with full bath and access to the entry courtyard. The outdoor gardens are delightful, yet low maintenance, allowing the home to be perfect for a lock-and-leave lifestyle. And, if a refreshing place to relax on hot summer days is needed, the serene community pool and cabana are just steps away from the home.

1822 Westover Square is a beautifully appointed, one-story home in the heart of Fort Worth’s west side. Exclusively listed by Susanna Bartolomei of Williams Trew, the home is priced $775,000 and features just under 3,000 square feet of living area, two bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

For additional information contact Bartolomei at 817-862-4428 or susanna@williamstrew.com.

