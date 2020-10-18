Ebby Halliday Realtors | Colleyville

Ebby Halliday Realtors and Kimberly Holt present the contemporary one-owner home situated on 4.636 acres. The home at 6230 Pool Road is an opportunity to own a gated, single-story, approximately five-acre estate in Colleyville.

The home, completed in 2017, comes replete with chef’s kitchen, five-car garage, temperature-controlled wine wall, and additional outdoor shower off the master bedroom. There is a separate guest wing that includes a living area, kitchen and its own one-car garage. There are plenty of mature trees and a backyard entertaining area that includes a custom pool completed in 2019, an outdoor kitchen, and fire pit. No HOA.

For additional information on the home or to schedule a private viewing, contact Holt at 214-957-1370 or visit www.6320pool.ebby.com. The home is priced $2,950,000.