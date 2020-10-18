Williams Trew | Weatherford

A sophisticated, yet livable style full of unexpected touches can be found in the southern equestrian inspired home at 1421 Highlake Lane, completely renovated, and transformed with lux finishes on 11 acres.

The stately long, winding drive leads along a pond and up to the country estate surrounded by park-like trees that offer a breathtaking setting. The home is adorned with inviting wrap-around porches, a circle drive, detached two-car garage that doubles as a workshop, and an on-trend modern transitional iron entry door.

The foyer has gleaming marble floors and high ceilings with a wood staircase and statement lighting. The family room is rich with style and contains timeless details from its hardwood floors to its vintage lighting.

Arguably the most impressive room in the home is the designer chef’s kitchen featuring an eight-burner range. There is a sash-style sink, level four granite countertops, a built-in 48-inch refrigerator, and a cozy breakfast nook that makes the most of its peaceful, country views. A The formal dining area is located near the kitchen with wood floors laid in a sleek, herringbone pattern and a crystal chandelier.

Also located on the main floor is an oversized bedroom with a double master suite option, complete with a quaint fireplace and spacious bath with a marble tile spa shower with seamless glass.

On the second floor is another master suite and spa bath also featuring marble, as well as a stand-alone tub surrounded by a wall-of-windows showing views with walk-out balconies to bring the outdoors in. Ideally located next to the master suite is an upstairs great room with bar area and stone fireplace. There is an additional upstairs living area, as well as a large guest bedroom with convenient en-suite bath.

A detached guest home with a fully equipped kitchen and full bath, is close-by and offers guests their own space and privacy. It also has its own covered parking space.

The property is perfect for equestrians with full pipe and cable fencing, cross-fenced areas, two oversized loafing sheds, plus a riding arena with new ProStride footing.

The property is in Weatherford. It provides access to IH20, as well as the schools and town and is surrounded by other estate homes.

The home is priced $1,250,000. For additional information about the property, or to schedule a private viewing contact Piper Pardue at Williams Trew at 817-269-8735.