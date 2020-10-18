Village Homes | Fort Worth

During this uncertain time, many apartment dwellers and renters are looking for the most safe and secure homes for their families. Village Homes has two move-in ready neighborhoods that can assist buyers in finding a clean, sanitized and tranquil setting conducive to working from home, nearby play and an active lifestyle.

Move- in ready townhomes in both Oakbend, located in southwest Fort Worth, and Linwood Park, located in the near downtown residential corridor, offer the opportunity to live in great communities with access to amenities. First, Oakbend, located near the hospitals and private schools in 76132, with close access to Clearfork Parkway, offers two-story, three bedrooms, two and one-half baths with attached two-car garages and nice yard space. Walk to Bellaire Park, enjoy the private street, and experience open floorplans with plenty of natural light. Second, our Linwood Park townhomes, located near the West 7th Street corridor and a quick walk or bike commute to downtown, offer roof top decks and walkable access to restaurants, nightlife, and the Trinity River Trailhead. Both feature modern aesthetics, upscale finishes and the peace of mind a new home warranty provides. Homes in Oakbend start in the 300’s, and homes in Linwood begin in the 400’s.

To find out more about our Oakbend properties, call Valrie Eberstein at 214-215-6630 or email valrie@homesofcharacter.com. The showcase home at Oakbend, located at 6301 Oakbend Circle, will be open Sunday, October 18 from 12 to 5 p.m. Available, move-in ready homes will be open at Linwood Park, as well. The property located at 245 Wimberly will be open Sunday, October 18 from 12 to 2 p.m. For additional information contact Margo Presnall at 615-419-8460 or email margo@homesofcharacter. Now is an opportunity to live in a new, sparkling clean home by the holidays. Visit www.homesofcharacter.com for more information about these homes and Village Homes properties.