Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Experience timeless elegance in this Monticello masterpiece at 3818 Monticello Drive with drive-up appeal. Custom built in 2008/2009 by V Fine Homes, the home has every desired amenity with attention to details, craftsmanship and impressive interior and exterior architectural style. The layout is ideal for entertaining with its spacious gourmet kitchen and butler’s pantry where one can enjoy one’s passion for cooking and hosting.

There are three interior gas log fireplaces, each with tile and antique mantels. The home also features a whole house water filtration system and water softener system and two tankless water heaters. The large living room, entry and dining area provide great flow with five French doors that lead from the living room and the long gallery hallway to the outside pool and spa, expansive covered porch and pergola with a wood burning fireplace surrounded by lush landscaping and gardens.

One can enjoy music throughout the downstairs and outside with speakers in all rooms. Two separate staircases lead to all four bedrooms each having their own personal bathroom. The peaceful and comfortable master suite features a separate light and bright office in addition to a large closet and hidden safe room. There are approximately 5,400 square feet inside plus great space on the side porch and living areas on the back covered porch.

Visit http://monticellohouse.com to view all the photos inside and outside plus many other details of the home or contact me for a personal showing at Rozi@williamstrew.com or 817-454-0250.