Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The all one level historic craftsman home at 1323 Clover Lane is in the west side neighborhood north of Camp Bowie Boulevard.

With approximately 2,773 square feet, the delightful home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living areas, a great room, and approximately 400 square feet of storage space above a very large garage.

Manicured front and back lawns rest on an extra wide 75-foot wide lot, and inside a 34-foot by 19-foot great room spreads from the front of the home to the back of the home with gracious windows opening to a shady rear patio.

The 20-foot by 10-foot open concept kitchen features stainless appliances, two new ovens, cove lighting, parquet floors, and a sprawling 13-foot breakfast bar.

A large utility room with two generous counters can double as a hobby or craft room. A woodburning fireplace in the living room,

pristine hardwood floors, and an expansive and cozy front porch complete the package.

Priced $499,000, the home will be open Sunday, October 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. For a private showing contact the listing agent Kay

Goldthwaite at 817-994-8020 or kay@williamstrew.com.