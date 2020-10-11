Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The charming cottage at 3621 Hilltop Road within walking distance of TCU has undergone an amazing transformation. The four-bedroom, three-bath beauty was completely remodeled and doubled in size by custom builder Jim Travis. Charm and functionality are perfectly joined in the quality constructed home with flexible living spaces.

The kitchen was remodeled and is open to the dining area. Additional cabinet storage was added, and all new appliances have been installed. The master suite has dual walk-in closets, and a luxurious master bath. A large, separate shower and stand-alone soaker tub create a spa-like feel in the bath addition.

Three bedrooms are downstairs along with a large shared bath. Upstairs is a flex room that can function as a bedroom, office or living area. Additional storage abounds in the upstairs huge walk-in closet. This area would be ideal for a private, work-from-home office.

Hardwood floors are found throughout. Additional upgraded features of the remodel include name-brand windows, three HVAC units and two tankless water heaters. A covered patio is perfect for outdoor dining. The spacious grassy back yard is fenced and cross-fenced. A separate 760 square foot workshop is a new addition to the property. It has a full bath and closet storage and is perfect for a studio, office or guest house. The workshop has its own private entrance. The stained concrete flooring is very versatile for the multi- use space. The workshop is not included in the advertised square footage. A gated driveway leads to a two-car garage.

The home is within easy access to TCU and is surrounded with charming older and new construction homes. Priced $799,000, the home will be open Sunday, October 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. To schedule a private showing, contact Patty Williamson of Williams Trew at 817-247-4673.