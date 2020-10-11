Homes
Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth
DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents 6654 Saint Andrews Road located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s only 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community. Mature landscaping and a welcoming circle drive create an impressive curb appeal for the six-bedroom Mediterranean beauty.
Upon entry, the dramatic sweeping staircase, soaring ceilings and two-story foyer greet one. Adjacent to the foyer a handsome study offers a wall of exquisite handcrafted built-in bookshelves and matching wall panels. The open and striking formal dining room features a wet bar, a useful warming drawer and French doors that lead onto a courtyard patio. Progressing through the formal living room offering abundant natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the 10th fairway, the living room displays built-in shelving on either side of a very distinguished gas fireplace. Onward to the kitchen, prepare meals in the spacious gourmet setting with gas cooktop centered in the kitchen island, a built-in refrigerator, spacious pantry, double oven, decorative lighting and granite countertops.
Open from the kitchen is a comfortable den offering a wood burning fireplace, wet bar, and handcrafted built-in shelving units and fireplace over mantel. The living space is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing.
There is an owner’s retreat exhibiting true luxury with a gas fireplace, decorative lighting, and sitting area. The large attached bathroom features separate vanities, an expansive shower, two closets, and a deep spa bath for the ultimate pampering.
Upstairs discover a home theater and a spacious game room with access to a covered balcony overlooking the peaceful backyard and scenic views of the 10th fairway.
The home is open Sunday, October 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact Moore at 817-517-4865 to schedule a private tour today or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com for more information.
