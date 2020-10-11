Homes
Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth
Beth Caraway and Burt • Ladner Real Estate present 6417 Chauncery Place in Hampton Place, a gated community near Ridglea Country Club, Clearfork and Waterside. Tucked away in a secluded enclave this well-maintained garden home personifies gracious living. With a manicured lawn and shade trees, the welcoming front walk and porch make an excellent first impression.
The single-story home has an open floor plan with traditional, elegant and classic features. The home offers 2,547 square feet that includes three bedrooms, two full baths, one half-bath, great room, formal dining room, breakfast/sitting room and two-car garage.
Upon entering, visitors are greeted by an open entry hall, high ceilings, moldings, hardwood floors, large rooms and oversized windows that adorn the open entertaining areas. A spacious dining room is to the right of the entry and opens to a small bonus patio. Opposite from the elegant dining room a sophisticated great room offers soaring ceilings, impressive architectural details, a marble fireplace and a wet bar for easy entertaining.
The gourmet kitchen showcases granite counters with an abundance of counter space and a built-in refrigerator. Located across from the kitchen is a flexible breakfast room/sitting area with a vaulted ceiling and a wall of French doors opening to the side courtyard. The spacious patio has a cozy ambience with pretty landscaping and promotes indoor/outdoor living at its best.
The master suite which overlooks the courtyard is light-filled and designed with comfort and privacy in mind, and impresses with a spacious sitting area. The expansive master bath boasts his-and-her areas complete with two walk-in closets and a skylight for natural light. Two bedrooms, a renovated full guest bath, and utility room complete this well planned one level home. An oversized two-car garage is at the back of the home with an alley entrance.
For additional information about the listing or to make an appointment, contact Caraway at 817-996-9804 or bcaraway@burtladner.com.
