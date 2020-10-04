Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Homes

Williams Trew | Fort Worth

By Advertiser

The condominium home at 2600 W 7th Street, Unit #2824 is where one can experience an elevated and luxurious lifestyle from the private residences of One Montgomery Plaza. Located in one of Fort Worth’s most exclusive residence, offering 24-hour concierge, a resort-style pool, and an amenities center.

Step into the luxury urban two-story penthouse, featuring a temperature-controlled wine cellar, open concept with plenty of space to host. With over 3,400 plus square feet boasting four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a media room, oversized windows, and an owner’s retreat offering a spa inspired bathroom with a custom built in master closet.

Just off the master, the condominium offers a rooftop patio that is perfect for entertaining and spectacular views of Fort Worth.

The home is priced $1,395,000. To request a private showing, call Joseph Romero at 817-606-7175.

  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal

Homes

Ladera at Tavolo Park | South Fort Worth

Homes

Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Homes

Arlington Board of Realtors

Homes

Ebby Halliday Realtors | Arlington

Homes

Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

Homes

Williams Trew | Crowley

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service