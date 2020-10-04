Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Susanna Bartolomei from Williams Trew presents 3733 Potomac Avenue, an example of a traditional Monticello home fit with the updated amenities of today. The four bedroom, four and one-half bathroom home offers more than 3,600 square feet, and includes multiple living areas, a landscaped backyard with pool, and close proximity to Monticello Park.

A gracious front porch welcomes visitors to the home. The formal living and dining area are spacious yet still allow for intimate entertaining. The large kitchen provides ample storage, multiple pantries, planning desk with custom built-ins, a large breakfast bar island, and opens to an additional living or dining area with additional built-ins. Plus, French doors to the back patio. Just up a half flight of stairs is another living area with half-bath, perfect for a casual den.

The downstairs primary bedroom walks out to the patio and includes views to the lush landscaping and pool in the backyard. The master bath has his-and-her sinks, a built-in vanity, large soaking tub, separate shower, and spacious closet. Three additional, generously-sized bedrooms with en suite baths are upstairs.

The home is priced $915,000. To learn more about the property, or to view more photos, visit 3733Potomac.WilliamsTrew.com. To schedule a private showing, call Bartolomei 817-862-4428.