Williams Trew | Crowley

Martha Williams, Allen Crumley and Williams Trew Real Estate presents the 4,820 square foot custom home at 10700 W. Rocky Creek Road that sits privately nestled on a hillside 15-acre lot in gated Rocky Creek Ranch with frontage on Benbrook Lake and Mustang Creek.

The home was custom designed and extremely energy efficient utilizing rainwater catchment system, SIP panels, and many more green features. The main level has an open floorplan with master suite and spacious master bath. A large wraparound porch provides plenty of shade surrounding the entire home but still allows the residents to feel like they are living in a tree canopy even with an exercise pool just outside the master on the porch.

The 2,400 square foot connected barn/garage has a 500 square foot air-conditioned studio/guest quarters with bathroom. The lower level has a 350-foot safe room, spacious open area that could be converted to anything a buyer wants, more bedrooms, game room, wine room, unlimited possibilities.

The lot backs up to the walking trails and a fishing spot at the mouth of Mustang Creek and Benbrook Lake. The property is truly a getaway right at home and is close to the Chisolm Trail and downtown Fort Worth.

The home is priced $2,497,000. For additional information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Williams at 817-570-9401 or Crumley at 817-480-9502. Visit williamstrew.com to view more photos and the virtual tour.