Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents 6524 Castle Pines Road located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s renowned 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community. The classic traditional home offers a little over 3,800 square feet featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, three living areas, three-car garage and a diving pool. The sweeping circle drive and manicured landscaping provide impressive curb-appeal.

Upon entry, soaring ceilings and dramatic windows as a focal point welcome one into the home. The formal living room offers abundant natural light through full height windows and designer shutters including decorative beam ceiling, inviting fireplace and French doors that offer access to the backyard and swimming pool.

Adjacent to the foyer, a spacious formal dining room which leads into a freshly remodeled kitchen showcasing a magnificent top-of-the-line 60-inch dual gas range, upright side-by-side refrigerator freezer, two name-brand dishwashers, two deep sinks, white kitchen cabinets with self-close drawers and black and white granite. The open family room hosts a wet bar perfect for entertaining, built-in shelving, gas fireplace and clear views of the backyard and the swimming pool.

Around the corner, a spacious master suite with sitting area is the perfect retreat with separate vanities, soaking tub, large separate shower, and abundant closet space offering designer shelving and storage system.

Progressing to the second level, an open-air loft overlooking the foyer would make a great library, television, game room or office with an attached full bath. There are two additional bedrooms, each with private vanity areas, Jack-and-Jill bath, and spacious closets.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Returning downstairs, the fourth bedroom is currently fitted out as an exercise room but can easily be a guest suite or office. The backyard with a diving pool and spa offers multiple areas for patio furniture and Al Fresco dining.

For additional information about the home, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.